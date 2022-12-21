Arizona Senator Anthony Kern: The Chinese People Are Good, While the CCP Regime Needs To Be Destroyed

https://gnews.org/articles/612405
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/20/2022 Senator Anthony Kern of Arizona: The Chinese people are good people, and it is the CCP regime that needs to be destroyed. The Chinese people are fighting for freedom, and we are giving it away. We can't do that, we have to fight back, or we will become the Communist China.
