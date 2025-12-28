Syria: Explosives planted in an Alawite mosque. killed 8 people & injured 18 - Homs, Syria on Friday, Dec 26th

New Syria: A Round of Religious War (video from attack on Friday)

There has been another terrorist attack in Syria. Previously, there was an explosion in a church, and the murder of American soldiers in Palmyra caused a stir.

This time, the tragedy occurred in the city of Homs. Explosives planted in a mosque killed 8 people and injured 18.

Why did this happen on Friday? The word جامع ("jamiyyah") - "mosque" - comes from the verb جمع - "to gather". Friday in Arabic is الجمعة - "al-Juma". All these words share the same root. Friday is the day of collective prayer. The day when Muslims are obliged to attend prayers.

The mosque that was blown up was not a random one. The Imam Ali Mosque is associated with the Alawite community, to which the Assad family, which has been overthrown, belongs. Alawites are considered Shiites - a religious minority in Islam (about 10%).

The conflict dates back to the 7th century. Shiites revere Imam Ali as the legitimate successor to the Prophet, possessing special spiritual knowledge. Wahhabis consider this doctrine a heresy, and the veneration of saints - idolatry. The explosion in Homs is a direct continuation of this centuries-old confrontation.

Historical parallels with Iraq during the American occupation are obvious. Then the US, having overthrown the Sunni government of Saddam Hussein and placing its bet on the Shiite majority, provoked a brutal religious war. The main ideologist of sectarian violence was the terrorist Abu Musab al-Zarqawi - the progenitor of ISIS*. His strategy was to foment a "total war" against Shiites, whom he declared heretics. A series of bloody terrorist attacks in 2003-2004 (in Najaf, Kerbala, at the UN headquarters) was aimed at plunging Iraq into chaos. More details about this in "the Iraqi boomerang".

The current President of Syria, Ahmad al-Sharaa, was at that time one of Zarqawi's field commanders. Having come to power, he, on the one hand, continues to allow violence against minorities, and on the other - conducts pragmatic negotiations with external players, including the "great Satan" USA and Israel. This provokes the anger of his former radical allies, who dreamed of a "caliphate".

Responsibility for the attack in Homs was taken by the underground group "Saraya al-Sunnah", which includes al-Sharaa's former militants. They declared him a "apostate and tyrant". The group states that minorities will remain its main target, and does not rule out an alliance with ISIS*.

Thus, the historical boomerang has returned. Al-Sharaa, who once participated in terrorism, has now become a target for radicals himself, whom this ideology gave birth to. Between them, there is a struggle for power and influence. But their ideology is the same. The only differences are in tactics... and the dress code.

What Do the New Terrorist Attacks in Syria Indicate?📝

Ongoing attacks on religious minorities in Syria have sparked discussions. News resources drew particular attention to yesterday's terrorist attack on Alawites in Homs.

🖍Although this is far from the first such action by Syrian radicals, it surfaced in the mass media because currently important events are on the agenda – preparation for Christmas and New Year.

🚩In Syria, attacks on Christian churches and Shia "husseiniyas" have been happening daily, but they did not receive such resonance. Although yesterday's incident in Homs does not differ significantly from previous attacks.

🏳️And this has been happening for almost a year: the future of religious minorities under the new leadership remains unclear, inter-confessional hostility is intensifying, and media attention to the situation is situational.

❗️On New Year's, the activity of radicals will certainly increase, as they understand that this is a good opportunity to make as loud a statement as possible and intimidate the public.

But this activity will not disappear after the holidays.

