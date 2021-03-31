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`WARMING' - The REAL Vaccine Agenda Exposed - It's A Computer Interface
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253 views • March 31, 2021
On July 20th, 2020, 20 year old Celeste Solum, a Former FEM employee, exposes the real reason behind the COVID vaccine.
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UTube video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iRg7i8raSA
UTube Channel, ThePOTUSof2020 Matthew Embry Bradshaw"", location:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3bEo7Oe1eWhdMGULsWYREg
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UTube video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iRg7i8raSA
UTube Channel, ThePOTUSof2020 Matthew Embry Bradshaw"", location:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3bEo7Oe1eWhdMGULsWYREg
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