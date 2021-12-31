KILLJOY FAUCI: 'NO HUGGING OR KISSING ON NEW YEAR'S!'

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Fauci is again in front of the camera, hectoring people to stay home on New Year's - and whatever they do, DON'T hug each other to greet the New Year. What's wrong with this guy? Also today - is Biden purposely withholding a proven Covid treatment? Florida's Surgeon General says so. And...is a massive purge of Marines who have religious objections to the vaccine a way to "honor the troops"? Every single request has been denied. Fraud?