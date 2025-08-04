© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Anthony Chaffee: "Goldman Sachs had a part of their meeting leaked, and they said: Is curing patients a sustainable business model?"
"And of course the answer was no because a patient cured is a customer lost."
"There's another leaked document from Goldman Sachs... They attacked a company called Gilead, which in 2013 came up with an actual cure for hepatitis C."
"Goldman Sachs wrote them an angry letter saying: You really messed up. You never go for cures—you just go for treatments."
"You want to provide a medication [so] that they can live with their disease, and you can sell them that drug for the rest of their life."
