🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 Michigan Governor Final Debate: Gretchen Whitmer Refuses To Condemn Pornographic Material Taught In Michigan Public Schools



Dixon: “If you have material in your school that is something that you can’t read to a child at a bus stop because you would be arrested because it is pornogrpahic, then it should not be in our classrooms."



Whitmer: “As a public school parent, I know that we have rights to understand the curriculum and the materials to opt children out if we think that it doesn’t keep in line with our desires in terms of what they’re learning. Also, parents can attend parent teacher conferences and take part in the debate that is happening. These are happening at the local level, where they should be so the parents can be involved. We also have a duty to make sure that all children feel accepted and safe and can learn and play when they are in school. I reject the false choice that it has to be one or the other.”

