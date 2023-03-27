NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia - 24th Anniversary - Kills Int'l Law - Serbian president

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)'s aggression against Yugoslavia 24 years ago marked the death of international law, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday at a commemoration event in the city of Sombor, where the first bomb fell in 1999.

On this day, March 27th, 1999, NATO used cluster bombs against The Federal Republic of Yugoslavia for the first time during the 1999 raids.

Initially, it was against military targets, but it was soon used against civilians as well.

NATO ADMITTED (so could be higher) to dropping 1.392 cluster bombs, that contained approximately 300.000 submunitions.

At least 333 locations were hit with it.

In 2012, at least 15 sq km (without Kosovo) were deemed dangerous due to cluster bombs, now it shrank to over 2,5 sq km after intensive demining operations.



