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Hindsight is 2020: Democrats Haunted by Past
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4 views • July 17, 2019
Democrats can’t stop recycling the past as Biden says “if you like your insurance, you can keep your insurance”, Kamala claims Russia created public disgust of Kaepernick & the machiavellian Elizabeth Warren’s betrayal of breast implant sufferers.
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