The Rothschild's and the international bankers control most governments

Based on the book “A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind” by Stephen Mitford Goodson.

"The current US President, Donald Trump, owes his financial survival to an intervention by the Rothschilds."

"As is usual in deals with the Rothschilds, [Trump] is now presumably paying off his debts by using the power of his presidency to serve their will."

"It can accordingly be assumed that the recent attack on Iran also has to do with this scourge of humanity [the Rothschilds]."

"This attack is to be feared as just the beginning of an open or covert massive US operation against Iran."

"In the previous two subsections, it was explained how the high degree Freemasons, especially the Rothschilds, have gained control over the entire global financial system through warfare."

"We see that war is the instrument of choice for the financial mafia."

"At this point, it is worth recalling again the words of Gutle Rothschild, the mother of Solomon, Nathan, Karl and James Meyer Rothschild, who said, 'If my sons did not want wars, there would be none.'

"Since the Rothschilds, together with the other bankster families, now control the financial system of almost every country in the world, they also indirectly control all the governments."

"So the vast majority of wars and military conflicts worldwide since 1815 must also be attributed to this criminal cartel [the Rothschilds and the international bankers]."

"None of these wars could have been waged without their consent or funding, be it the terrible Vietnam War, up to 3.8 million dead, the Korean War, 1.2 million dead, or currently the civil war in Sudan, in Yemen, the war in Ukraine, or the Gaza war."

"And again, it is significant that the US government and NATO were or still are directly or indirectly involved in all of these wars."

"Both are hubs firmly in the hands of the high degree Masonic financial mafia."

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The book, “A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind” by Stephen Mitford Goodson, is posted here:

https://archive.org/details/a-history-of-central-banking-and-the-enslavement-of-mankind-pdfdrive

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