BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Live Stream at 5 Weeks of Hunger
Depop
Depop
32 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 6 months ago

In which I talk about the changes in my body after 5 weeks of hunger and discuss why required assisted dying (RAD) is inevitable not only for stabilizing the population and preventing demographic and economic collapse, but also for reducing the global population down to 4 billion by the end of this century in order to be able to have sufficient resources to transition the entire global population to renewables before we run out of fossil fuels.  

Keywords
survivalrenewable energygreen energypopulation reductioneuthanasiahungerhunger strikedecarbonizationrequired assisted dyingdemographic transitionpopulation stabilization
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy