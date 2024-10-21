Live Stream at 5 Weeks of Hunger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In which I talk about the changes in my body after 5 weeks of hunger and discuss why required assisted dying (RAD) is inevitable not only for stabilizing the population and preventing demographic and economic collapse, but also for reducing the global population down to 4 billion by the end of this century in order to be able to have sufficient resources to transition the entire global population to renewables before we run out of fossil fuels.