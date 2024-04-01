HAVANA SYNDROME | Sure, its the Russians. 🤡 🎪🤹‍♀️

HAVANA SYNDROME | Remember when they said it was a conspiracy theory?? Now, 60 Minutes claims Russia may be behind the 'Havana Syndrome attacks’ by using a “directed energy weapon” against U.S. officials. Sure, now that admit its real, of course they say it was the Russians all along.
Investigative reporter Christo Grozev believes a top-secret Russian intelligence unit, known as unit 29155, could be behind mysterious health incidents reported by U.S. officials.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.