HAVANA SYNDROME | Sure, its the Russians. 🤡 🎪🤹‍♀️
HAVANA SYNDROME | Remember when they said it was a conspiracy theory?? Now, 60 Minutes claims Russia may be behind the 'Havana Syndrome attacks’ by using a “directed energy weapon” against U.S. officials. Sure, now that admit its real, of course they say it was the Russians all along.


Investigative reporter Christo Grozev believes a top-secret Russian intelligence unit, known as unit 29155, could be behind mysterious health incidents reported by U.S. officials.


https://x.com/60Minutes/status/1774589475860926829?s=20

conspiracy theoryhavana syndrome60 minutesfake news narratives

