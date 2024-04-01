HAVANA SYNDROME | Sure, its the Russians. 🤡 🎪🤹‍♀️

HAVANA SYNDROME | Remember when they said it was a conspiracy theory?? Now, 60 Minutes claims Russia may be behind the 'Havana Syndrome attacks’ by using a “directed energy weapon” against U.S. officials. Sure, now that admit its real, of course they say it was the Russians all along.





Investigative reporter Christo Grozev believes a top-secret Russian intelligence unit, known as unit 29155, could be behind mysterious health incidents reported by U.S. officials.





