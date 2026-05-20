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Thomas Massie’s opponent Ed Gallrein, calls for the reintroduction of military draft in the US.
Ed has Trumps backing in the upcoming congressional elections.
No wonder the Joos are backing this guy, he wants to draft the goyim to go and die for Israel.
Source @Real World News
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