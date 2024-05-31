Introduction to Zeeve and Parachains by Ghan Vashishtha - Polkadot Sub0 2024 - Part - 01

Get familiar with Zeeve and the Parachain infrastructure with this short and crisp introduction. Find out what exactly is a rollup-as-a-service company is making it super easy to build and manage your Parahain applications 24*7. Also, understand the different services offered by Zeeve to make your building process smoother. The video also highlights the full-stack approach provided by Zeeve from development, testing to making your Parachain live with faucets and block explorers. Find out more in the video.





00:00 Introduction





Ghan introduced himself and Zaid and gave a rough outline of the session. Starting with what Zeeve is. How long has Zeeve been in the Web3 space and helping enterprises with the infrastructure and allied products?





00:54 Outline





This section features our host explaining the key points of the presentation. What are the different things that will be covered in the video? Things like automated parachain DevNet setup, Larch automation to test using Zombinet to test parachains at scale, best practices for parachain productions, how Corechain is going to impact the parachain deployments, what Zeeve will offer, and some more things.





02:00 What is Zeeve?





Introduction to Zeeve, especially in the case of Parachains test, development, and deployment setup. Learn how Zeeve works with many parachain teams and how an organization can decide and take help in the decision-making from Zeeve. The section also explains the different facilities offered by Zeeve like DevNets, TestNets, and MainNets and you can choose between high availability, scalability, and the size of the network you want to start with.





03:00 The additional things offered by Zeeve





Things like white-label block explorer, cost optimization and performance balance with scaling, 24/7 support, data indexing and API, and global cloud coverage.





03:58 What after deployment?





Deployment is just the beginning. Monitoring, operations, a full-fledged dashboard, analytics, and more control are necessary to keep the health of your parachain in check. Ghan explains how Zeeve takes care of these.

04:40 Full stack approach & migration assistance





Ghan explained how the full stack approach helps you deploy blockchain in a comprehensive fashion and how migration assistance can help you switch between chains.





More videos for you:

Zeeve overview:





• Zeeve Platform Overview - Blockchain...

Design of blockchain solutions:





• Enterprise Blockchain Adoption. Episo...





Talk to an expert: https://www.zeeve.io/talk-to-an-expert





For our latest product launches, feature updates, and customer success stories, follow us on our social media platforms. Be part of our growing blockchain community today!





To build on Zeeve - https://app.zeeve.io/





Follow Zeeve’s Telegram Channel - https://t.me/ZeeveDeeptech



