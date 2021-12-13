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Présentation des Chambres à Tachyons avec Gwen, Eric et Jo
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60 views • December 13, 2021
10 décembre 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIyxvr9_Awc
Info Libre 2 : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eTqsqtSlQr0it6V2gvWPw
Description d'origine :
Emission organisée par Olivier Victor et Jo Paradise : https://youtu.be/yIyxvr9_Awc
Invités : Gwen (https://jardindespleiades.fr/) et Eric (https://tachyon9.fr/)
Groupes Telegram :
Témoignages sur les effets des chambres à tachyon : https://t.me/+yvSP1-ii0CU1Nzlk
Méditation mondiale du 21 12 2021 à 17h00 (Heure Française) : https://t.me/+O2-Iw9713kM4ZjJk
Liste des Chambres à tachyon en France :
Bretagne, France contact [email protected]
Landes, France contact [email protected]
Normandie, France contact www.tachyonsennormandie.fr
Charente, France contact [email protected] FERMEE
Nouvelle Aquitaine entre Poitiers et Tours, France contact [email protected]
Yvelines, France contact [email protected]
Prades, France contact www.tachyon-pyrenees-orientales.com
Paris, France contact [email protected]
Genève : Ouverture officielle le 10.01.22 contact [email protected]
Tahiti, French Polynesia contact https://www.energeticien-tahiti.com/chambre-tachyon.html
Noumea, New Caledonia contact [email protected]
Reunion contact [email protected]
Liste des chambres dans le monde ici : https://tachyonis.org/Chamber.html
Histoire de la terre selon Cobra : (d'il y a 14 milliards d'années à nos jours): https://tachyon9.fr/Chronologie%20de%20la%20lib%C3%A9ration%20plan%C3%A9taire%20bas%C3%A9e%20sur%20les%20informations%20de%20Cobra%20au%2002%2011%202021.pdf
CHRONIQUE DE NOTRE GALAXIE en Bande dessinée :
En français : https://tachyonetvie.blogspot.com/2021/09/histoire-de-notre-galaxie-ceci-est-une.html
En anglais : https://tachyonetvie.blogspot.com/2021/09/this-is-draft-comic-book-in-evolution.html
Si vous souhaitez aider la chaîne Info Libre 2 en faisant un don 🙏🏻
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UQV3A3YASWSMU&;Z3JncnB0
Chaînes Info Libre sur Telegram:
https://t.me/infolibre_fil_d_actus (actus)
https://t.me/infoLibres_LIVES (lives)
Chaîne odysse
https://odysee.com/@InfoLibreLives:6
mon email: [email protected]
NTD, Chaîne d'information en temps réel:
https://youtube.com/c/NTDFrench
Journal d’information avec des news de première main sur l’actualité française et internationale:
https://fr-mb.theepochtimes.com/
Info Libre 2 : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eTqsqtSlQr0it6V2gvWPw
Description d'origine :
Emission organisée par Olivier Victor et Jo Paradise : https://youtu.be/yIyxvr9_Awc
Invités : Gwen (https://jardindespleiades.fr/) et Eric (https://tachyon9.fr/)
Groupes Telegram :
Témoignages sur les effets des chambres à tachyon : https://t.me/+yvSP1-ii0CU1Nzlk
Méditation mondiale du 21 12 2021 à 17h00 (Heure Française) : https://t.me/+O2-Iw9713kM4ZjJk
Liste des Chambres à tachyon en France :
Bretagne, France contact [email protected]
Landes, France contact [email protected]
Normandie, France contact www.tachyonsennormandie.fr
Charente, France contact [email protected] FERMEE
Nouvelle Aquitaine entre Poitiers et Tours, France contact [email protected]
Yvelines, France contact [email protected]
Prades, France contact www.tachyon-pyrenees-orientales.com
Paris, France contact [email protected]
Genève : Ouverture officielle le 10.01.22 contact [email protected]
Tahiti, French Polynesia contact https://www.energeticien-tahiti.com/chambre-tachyon.html
Noumea, New Caledonia contact [email protected]
Reunion contact [email protected]
Liste des chambres dans le monde ici : https://tachyonis.org/Chamber.html
Histoire de la terre selon Cobra : (d'il y a 14 milliards d'années à nos jours): https://tachyon9.fr/Chronologie%20de%20la%20lib%C3%A9ration%20plan%C3%A9taire%20bas%C3%A9e%20sur%20les%20informations%20de%20Cobra%20au%2002%2011%202021.pdf
CHRONIQUE DE NOTRE GALAXIE en Bande dessinée :
En français : https://tachyonetvie.blogspot.com/2021/09/histoire-de-notre-galaxie-ceci-est-une.html
En anglais : https://tachyonetvie.blogspot.com/2021/09/this-is-draft-comic-book-in-evolution.html
Si vous souhaitez aider la chaîne Info Libre 2 en faisant un don 🙏🏻
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=UQV3A3YASWSMU&;Z3JncnB0
Chaînes Info Libre sur Telegram:
https://t.me/infolibre_fil_d_actus (actus)
https://t.me/infoLibres_LIVES (lives)
Chaîne odysse
https://odysee.com/@InfoLibreLives:6
mon email: [email protected]
NTD, Chaîne d'information en temps réel:
https://youtube.com/c/NTDFrench
Journal d’information avec des news de première main sur l’actualité française et internationale:
https://fr-mb.theepochtimes.com/
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