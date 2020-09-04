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DISCERNING THE HOLY FROM THE PROFANE
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10 views • September 04, 2020
Jer 9:24-25
24 But let him who glories glory in this: that he understands and knows Me [personally and practically, directly discerning and recognizing My character], that I am the Lord, Who practices loving-kindness, judgment, and righteousness in the earth, for in these things I delight, says the Lord. [1 Co 1:31; 2 Co 10:17.]
25 Behold, the days are coming, says the Lord, when I will punish all who though circumcised [outwardly, in the flesh] are still uncircumcised [in corresponding inward purity] — [Ro 2:25-29.]
AMP
24 But let him who glories glory in this: that he understands and knows Me [personally and practically, directly discerning and recognizing My character], that I am the Lord, Who practices loving-kindness, judgment, and righteousness in the earth, for in these things I delight, says the Lord. [1 Co 1:31; 2 Co 10:17.]
25 Behold, the days are coming, says the Lord, when I will punish all who though circumcised [outwardly, in the flesh] are still uncircumcised [in corresponding inward purity] — [Ro 2:25-29.]
AMP
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