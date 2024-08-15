Israel ‘most moral country in the world’ – UN ambassador 🤡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel’s outgoing ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan claimed to ‘represent the most moral country in the world’ in his final speech. Israel’s detractors, meanwhile, merely displayed ‘bias and perversion of morality’ as well as ‘terrorist propaganda.’
Erdan’s speech was largely aimed at the UN’s Palestinian envoy, who he accused of representing a ‘terrorist organization.’ He concluded by arguing that ‘Israel should be praised’ for being ‘the vanguard of civilization.’
They always lie.....
Mirrored - RT
