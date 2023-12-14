Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: December 12-13, 2023





▪️The Israel Defense Forces continue their offensive in the Gaza Strip in several directions. Israeli aviation is active in the north of the enclave. IDF bulldozers are clearing debris and destroyed a local cemetery.





▪️Although there are no advances in the northern sector, heavy fighting is taking place in the area of Kamal Adwan Hospital. The Israelis are bringing in reinforcements and methodically destroying Hamas infrastructure.





▪️Things are different in the southern part of the enclave, with Palestinian sources reporting IDF sorties in the Al Zahra and Al Mughraqa neighborhoods. The Israelis are also active in the Juhor ad Dik area. The Palestinians are responding with mortar and rocket fire.





▪️The IDF are also steadily advancing in the Khan Yunis neighborhoods. In the northwest, fighting has broken out on the Al-Dahra street near a stadium. Palestinian factions are trying to slow down the Israeli advance with counterattacks and mortar fire.





▪️The IDF also advanced in the south of Khan Yunis. A concentration of Israeli forces is reported near the Al-Zilal Mosque, and IDF tanks are spotted near the Indonesian mosque. The city itself has been systematically bombed and shelled.





▪️Clashes with Palestinian protesters intensified in the West Bank. Israeli security forces detained protesters en masse. More than 800 Palestinians have been detained in Jenin as a result of armed protests. There are deaths and injuries on both sides.





▪️The IDF and Hezbollah continue to exchange strikes along the entire Lebanese border. Hezbollah attacks border posts with anti-tank missiles and mortars. The IDF in turn launch air and artillery strikes on suspected Hezbollah rocket launch sites.