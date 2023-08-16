Create New Account
Footage of the assault on Ukrainian positions in Kleshcheevka by servicemen of the Russian 85th brigade.
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Footage of the assault on Ukrainian positions in Kleshcheevka by servicemen of the 85th brigade. The assault involved the T-90M tank, which was at the forefront, and two BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, from which the landing was carried out.Source @Intel Slava Z

kleshcheevkarussian 85th brigadeassault on afu positions

