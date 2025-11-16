Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 16, 2025 - Trump goes SCORCHED EARTH against his own support base, as former fans BURN MAGA HATS

- Trump's Actions and Their Impact on His Supporters (0:11)

- Michael Yahn's Dark Outlook for America (0:57)

- Positive Interviews and Upcoming Content (2:28)

- Trump's Attacks on MAGA Leaders (4:29)

- Reactions to Trump's Actions (9:40)

- The Future of the US Empire (29:54)

- Michael Yahn's Analysis of Trump's Actions (59:26)

- The Role of Zionist Interests in Trump's Actions (1:12:40)

- The Impact of Trump's Actions on Global Politics (1:16:18)

- The Future of the US and Global Economy (1:16:36)

- Trump Administration's Economic Data and Globalist Agenda (1:16:53)

- Financial System's Vulnerabilities and Job Losses (1:23:49)

- Impact of AI and Job Replacement on the Economy (1:26:01)

- Geopolitical Tensions and Water Crises (1:27:39)

- China's Influence and Depopulation Efforts (1:31:40)

- NATO's Decline and Russia's Military Advancements (1:32:49)

- Economic Collapse and Manufacturing Decline (1:41:07)

- Thailand's Self-Destruction and Drug Legalization (1:45:05)

- Bitcoin's Vulnerabilities and Gold's Importance (1:49:06)

- Final Thoughts on Economic Collapse and Revolt (2:10:07)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/