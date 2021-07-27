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An Australian Bishop Speaks Out
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236 views • July 27, 2021
This is an inspiring "push back" sermon from a Bishop in Australia in response to the lockdown, saying it like it really is about the so called covid vaccine, from a religious perspective, with love and concern for humanity.
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