Metal Slug XX (2009, PSP)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Metal Slug XX is a shoot'em up and run'n'gun developed by SNK Playmore and published by SNK Playmore (in Japan), Atlus (in North America) and DHM Interactive (in Europe). It was also released for Xbox 360 and later re-released for PC and PS4.
The game is enhanced version of Metal Slug 7 which was developed by Noise Factory for the DS. Metal Slug XX adds new content, co-op multiplayer and DLC.