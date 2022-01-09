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Quartet (Preview) - How will the non-violent revolution evolve?
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
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60 views • January 09, 2022
The evolution into a new world may be a natural process for renewal and regeneration. It doesn’t have to be violent. If so, how will the non-violent revolution evolve? Is there a time to resist?

This is a new feature, led by futurist, John Petersen, from The Arlington Institute and featuring best-selling author Gregg Braden, psychic and author Penny Kelly and sociologist and big thinker Kingsley Dennis. This program will deeply probe the essence of this global transition. Each time we’ll do a deep dive into the key issues that are animating the inbound changes, the new worlds that may evolve, and importantly, how we all can prepare and effectively participate in this shift.
We also want to start a global conversation, so we’ll be soliciting your comments and suggestions throughout the process. We’re particularly interested in the topics you might pitch for the QUARTET group to debate . . . as well as questions you might have about our fortnightly discussions.

To comment, visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership.

Leave comments on each episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/postscript/quartet/ We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!
Keywords
evolutiontransitionconflictgregg bradennon-violentjohn petersenpenny kellykingsley dennis
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