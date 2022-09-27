Peter Hahne calls Corona measures an “unforgivable crime” | 27-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23733

Despite obvious damage to the population by the Corona measures, any admission and reparation on the part of politics has remained absent to this day. Peter Hahne demands: Every deception, every injustice should be punished as quickly as possible and the stigmatized critics of the Corona measures should be rehabilitated in all forms.





👉 https://kla.tv/23733





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Peter Hahne demands reparation for Corona injustice and crimes committed www.nordkurier.de/uckermark/corona-kritiker-muessen-rehabilitiert-werden-2547948104.html