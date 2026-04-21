AI Voice and Shaping Worldviews, an interview with Jesse Leimgruber

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AI voice assistants aren’t just tools—they’re shaping perspectives. The way they answer questions, filter information, and present ideas can subtly influence how people think over time. This raises a powerful question: who controls the narrative behind the voice? As adoption grows, designing ethical, transparent AI becomes critical. The future of influence may sound like a conversation.
#AI #Ethics #VoiceTech #Future
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