Natasha Owens ~The Somali Waltz~

I Can't Wait to Hear This New Song...

I Really Loved ~The Chosen One~...

Co-Written with Wayne Allen Root.





And I Also Loved The Natasha Owens Song...

~Trump Won and You Know It~...

Because It Speaks So Much Truth!





It Took Me a Couple Days to Get This Out...

Though Natasha's Song Hasn't Premiered Yet.

This Didn't Go Smoothly Like Most Others...

But It Was Worth It and I Have No Regrets.



