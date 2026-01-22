Natasha Owens ~The Somali Waltz~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Can't Wait to Hear This New Song...
I Really Loved ~The Chosen One~...
Co-Written with Wayne Allen Root.
And I Also Loved The Natasha Owens Song...
~Trump Won and You Know It~...
Because It Speaks So Much Truth!
It Took Me a Couple Days to Get This Out...
Though Natasha's Song Hasn't Premiered Yet.
This Didn't Go Smoothly Like Most Others...
But It Was Worth It and I Have No Regrets.