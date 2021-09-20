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ICS 2021 - Robert Malone (Declaration of Physicians and Medical Scientists) ENG
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230 views • September 20, 2021
Physicians' Declaration
A Consortium of Physicians are calling on all medical doctors and scientists to stand up to their oath to "First, do not harm."
SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lKsPaZSnrg
Narrator is one of the pioneers of mRNA technology, Dr. Robert Malone.
A Consortium of Physicians are calling on all medical doctors and scientists to stand up to their oath to "First, do not harm."
SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lKsPaZSnrg
Narrator is one of the pioneers of mRNA technology, Dr. Robert Malone.
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