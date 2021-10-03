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AUKUS sparking European military
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60 views • October 03, 2021
In September 2021, US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a new military partnership called AUKUS. This announcement upset the French and the European Union, which is not part of it. Could AUKUS be another spark for the Europeans to develop their own joint military? What have European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and former German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel called for? Could having the Europeans increase their military capacity and technology be dangerous? Is the European King of the North, also called the King of Assyria, prophesied to destroy the USA (Daniel 11:39) and its British-descended allies? What could stop that? Is national or personal repentance possible? Do the nations need Jesus or military alliances?
A related written article is available titled "AUKUS: Europeans calling for more military autonomy" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/aukus-europeans-calling-for-more-military-autonomy/
A related written article is available titled "AUKUS: Europeans calling for more military autonomy" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/aukus-europeans-calling-for-more-military-autonomy/
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