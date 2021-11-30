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DANIEL'S PRAYER AND THE 70 WEEKS PROPHECY
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11 views • November 30, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 9:1-27. We know that Daniel prayed three times each day (Daniel 6:10). Now we read that he was studying God’s holy books. In the book of Jeremiah he read that the Jews would return to Jerusalem after 70 years (Jeremiah 25:11-12; 29:10). Jeremiah was a prophet. He lived in Jerusalem when Daniel was very young. Now almost 70 years had passed since Nebuchadnezzar took the Jews away from Jerusalem. Daniel realised this but he was sad. There was a new kingdom and a new king. But the king had not allowed the Jews to go back to Jerusalem. Also the Jews did not think about God much. Perhaps they would not want to go to Jerusalem even if the king allowed them to. Most of them had been born in Babylon. Only the old people like Daniel had been to Jerusalem.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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