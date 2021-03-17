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free links to biggest astrology & jyotish books + software collection_LINKS DOWN HERE
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33 views • March 17, 2021
New link on march 2021; https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?co... = 134 GB of astrology documents and video tuitions, books classified by topics and new books up to march 2021 (this file is still uploading)
https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?co... = biggest collection of free astro-jyotish books + software + video tuitions
to download everything from pcloud You may have to wait for beginning of next month due to traffic overload (Pcloud limits for free accounts) , or try MEGA links down here or other links.
https://mega.nz/folder/6OoVGZgL#5IyWW... = all astrology documents classified by topics_23GB (Jyotish and western astrology)
https://mega.nz/folder/qE4XWb5b#lpf-m... = Astrology Books_Jyotish 4.55 GB + Astrology Books_using tropical zodiac 9.75 GB + OTHER DOCUMENTS 2.74GB
Problems with MEGA is that I got a copyright dispute on another banned to share account, so before they may ban my present account, install megasync on laptop/PC and transfer all files for free on your account instantly, then you can synchronise/ download the files automatically to your computer from your account forever, _other problem ³Mega usually cuts free users off once they've downloaded around 5GB from same account forcing you to wait hours before you can resume , so get your free 50GB account and save the download problem, + if you install MEGAsync mega give you 20GB extra for free
Get some help from also youtube if you do not open a free MEGA account;
MEGA.NZ - Unlimited DOWNLOAD Speed & Bandwidth [2020]; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQXRU...
Download mega.nz links with IDM easily best way 2020; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g15zc...
Get Faster Speeds & Resumes from MEGA (Bypass Quota); https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eSl5...
MEGA To IDM (internet download manager) I 100% Working I New Trick 😍 (2020) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qh1sT...
How to download from MEGA without Quota Limit; https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=...
_previous links down here still work as per may 2020 but they do not have latest books;
https://www.4shared.com/folder/3fEtwv... = 1940 astro books with tropical zodiac (The resource belongs to a user suspended for violation of the service policy.)
https://my.pcloud.com/publink/show?co... = astronomy, KP books, jyotish and astrology magazines
https://my.pcloud.com/publink/show?co... = books only, alphabetic order
142 files_my compilations; choice to download all folder or files one by one at;
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1ejr... or at;
https://www.4shared.com/folder/U9ZTGY...
https://www.4shared.com/folder/3fEtwv...
https://www.4shared.com/folder/_LsFKw...
astrology/astronomy and jyotish softwares_all with crack or serial;
https://disk.yandex.ru/d/2FRTstcMiRLXC or https://yadi.sk/d/2FRTstcMiRLXC
https://yadi.sk/d/V1U867L1qi2At = Starry Night Pro Plus 6.0.3 cracks + updates; best and biggest astronomy and sky software for PC and MAC
https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?co... = biggest collection of free astro-jyotish books + software + video tuitions
to download everything from pcloud You may have to wait for beginning of next month due to traffic overload (Pcloud limits for free accounts) , or try MEGA links down here or other links.
https://mega.nz/folder/6OoVGZgL#5IyWW... = all astrology documents classified by topics_23GB (Jyotish and western astrology)
https://mega.nz/folder/qE4XWb5b#lpf-m... = Astrology Books_Jyotish 4.55 GB + Astrology Books_using tropical zodiac 9.75 GB + OTHER DOCUMENTS 2.74GB
Problems with MEGA is that I got a copyright dispute on another banned to share account, so before they may ban my present account, install megasync on laptop/PC and transfer all files for free on your account instantly, then you can synchronise/ download the files automatically to your computer from your account forever, _other problem ³Mega usually cuts free users off once they've downloaded around 5GB from same account forcing you to wait hours before you can resume , so get your free 50GB account and save the download problem, + if you install MEGAsync mega give you 20GB extra for free
Get some help from also youtube if you do not open a free MEGA account;
MEGA.NZ - Unlimited DOWNLOAD Speed & Bandwidth [2020]; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQXRU...
Download mega.nz links with IDM easily best way 2020; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g15zc...
Get Faster Speeds & Resumes from MEGA (Bypass Quota); https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eSl5...
MEGA To IDM (internet download manager) I 100% Working I New Trick 😍 (2020) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qh1sT...
How to download from MEGA without Quota Limit; https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=...
_previous links down here still work as per may 2020 but they do not have latest books;
https://www.4shared.com/folder/3fEtwv... = 1940 astro books with tropical zodiac (The resource belongs to a user suspended for violation of the service policy.)
https://my.pcloud.com/publink/show?co... = astronomy, KP books, jyotish and astrology magazines
https://my.pcloud.com/publink/show?co... = books only, alphabetic order
142 files_my compilations; choice to download all folder or files one by one at;
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1ejr... or at;
https://www.4shared.com/folder/U9ZTGY...
https://www.4shared.com/folder/3fEtwv...
https://www.4shared.com/folder/_LsFKw...
astrology/astronomy and jyotish softwares_all with crack or serial;
https://disk.yandex.ru/d/2FRTstcMiRLXC or https://yadi.sk/d/2FRTstcMiRLXC
https://yadi.sk/d/V1U867L1qi2At = Starry Night Pro Plus 6.0.3 cracks + updates; best and biggest astronomy and sky software for PC and MAC
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