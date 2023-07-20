Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hundreds of Protesters Stormed and Set Fire to the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad - IRAQ
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
935 Subscribers
77 views
Published Yesterday

The following was a description for 2 videos. I posted the longest. The shorter video showed a building wall falling. 

💥Hundreds of protesters stormed and set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad

In the footage that is published on social networks, people are breaking walls, black smoke is coming from the building - the Swedes are still without a Pope

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket