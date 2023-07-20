Hundreds of Protesters Stormed and Set Fire to the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad - IRAQ

The following was a description for 2 videos. I posted the longest. The shorter video showed a building wall falling.
💥Hundreds of protesters stormed and set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad
In the footage that is published on social networks, people are breaking walls, black smoke is coming from the building - the Swedes are still without a Pope
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.