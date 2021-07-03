The Covid Response is Misconduct in Public Office | The Crowhouse

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Common law assemblies are springing up everywhere
https://commonlaw.earth/assemblies/
Thousands of close contacts caught up in 'devastating' quarantine in wake of Queensland's COVID clusters
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-06/covid-qld-thousands-caught-up-in-mandatory-home-hotel-quarantine/100268268
The proposed relaxing of Covid restrictions in England has sparked a social media meltdown from ‘new abnormal’ enthusiasts
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/528445-covid-restrictions-relaxed-twitter-melt-down/
Up to 1,500 businesses affected by ransomware attack
https://www.msn.com/en-au/money/companies/hackers-demand-70-million-to-restore-data-held-by-companies-hit-in-cyberattack-blog/ar-AALM1TZ?ocid=msedgntp
Packed bus, Adli and an entire soccer club exposed to coronavirus
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/packed-bus-adli-and-an-entire-soccer-club-exposed-to-coronavirus/ar-AALMzkH?ocid=msedgntp
QR codes, booster jabs and borders open: Post-pandemic life in Oz?
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/qr-codes-booster-jabs-and-borders-open-post-pandemic-life-in-oz/ar-AALLPvP?ocid=msedgntp
Biometrics for Travel Visa
https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au/help-support/meeting-our-requirements/biometrics
Unvaccinated people are 'variant factories,' infectious diseases expert says
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/03/health/unvaccinated-variant-factories/index.html?utm_source=twCNN&;utm_content=2021-07-03T16:44:04&utm_term=link&utm_medium=social
Fresh Food Data People’s reward card could get you locked away by COVID tracing fascists
https://cairnsnews.org/2021/07/07/fresh-food-data-peoples-reward-card-could-get-you-locked-away-by-covid-tracing-fascists/
163 students accidently vaccinated - "So What!!"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9eDBjCO8wyYE/
Lytton Destroyed by Wildfire, GATES OF HELL TRAIN SPOTTED BY NUMEROUS PEOPLE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mrWM2cBNRSTg/
Sheep Crnvrs Song (end clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiMEuvWpgxE
Tiptoe to Tyranny Movie:
https://tiptoemovie.com/
Vaccine Choice Canada
This resource page contains hundreds of research and reference links: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz
Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/ayN7nbM5iesw/
The Crowhouse