Situation Update, Sep 29, 2022 - Hurricane Ian takes out FERTILIZER production for North America, power grid goes down

0:00 Hurricane Ian

8:30 Fertilizer Crises

17:33 Nord Stream

35:50 US Economy

44:14 Bill Holter

1:11:47 Bizarre News





- HALF the phosphate fertilizer production for American farmers took a DIRECT HIT from Hurricane Ian

- The power grid remains down for nearly a quarter of all Floridians

- Massive devastation means huge disruptions across multiple industries

- Where will anybody get the materials to rebuild? Supply chain already in chaos

- US State Dept. demands all Americans leave Russia immediately

- Likely indicates a US attack on Russia is imminent

- Nord Stream sabotage greatly expanded the "theater of operations" for WORLD WAR

- US home heating costs to rise 17% this winter, Americans going broke

- Bank of England teetering on verge of financial collapse, pension BANK RUNS begin

- CDC director Rochelle Walensky suddenly depicted as BLACK woman on MSNBC







