© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hatchet Series Retrospective||Episode 0038: MetrObelisk Radio's Horror Thon 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • October 24, 2020
For Today’s Horror-Thon Episode, we are taking a look at a recent Slasher Movie Series called Hatchet. This is different from Sharknado in the sense that these movies were independent. These movies were not made by Comcast/NBCUniversal/The SYFY Network. This series borrows heavily from the Friday The 13th Franchise and more specifically, that of the Jason Voorhees Character. This series is different given that there are only 4 entries in this franchise versus the 18 Friday The 13th Movies (I know I’m over exaggerating that number, the real number is 11). Does Hatchet follow the trends of these Slasher Movie Franchises where there are endless sequels or does it successfully buck that trend?
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MetrObeliskRadio:f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MetrObelisk/posts
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MetrObeliskRadio:f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MetrObelisk/posts
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.