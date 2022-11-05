President Xi Jinping Meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in China

https://gnews.org/articles/508612
Summary：11/04/2022 Despite criticism and pressure from the United States and other European allies, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz traveled to Beijing to meet with Xi Jinping. As the first Western leader to visit China in three years, Schulz hoped the trip would deepen economic ties with China.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.