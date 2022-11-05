President Xi Jinping Meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in China

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https://gnews.org/articles/508612
Summary：11/04/2022 Despite criticism and pressure from the United States and other European allies, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz traveled to Beijing to meet with Xi Jinping. As the first Western leader to visit China in three years, Schulz hoped the trip would deepen economic ties with China.