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4/23/2022 Miles Guo: According to our fellow fighters from mainland China, the daily positive cases in Beijing are at least tens of thousands, and the CCP has well prepared for imposing a massive lockdown and control in Beijing; Miles Guo reminded us again that all positive cases are actually the COVID vaccine reactions, and the vaccine disaster created by the CCP is on its way