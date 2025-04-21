The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 384 - Mark & Money

In this video I want to return to the CONVERGENCE of the MARK Of The BEAST and the MARK Digital Money System. I have discussed this SINGULARITY in many videos over the last 3 years. We are edging closer and closer to this event. There are a number of videos and a slide presentation in this message which I hope will make things more clear for you.

The Roman Catholic PAPAL Beast of Revelation 13 CANNOT fully ENSLAVE and CONTROL every living SOUL until he has INSERTED his HIGH TECH MARK into their bodies AND has totally ERADICATED all money systems and replaced it with ONE that is fully under his control. CHOICE needs to be removed so that all people will FORGET the FREEDOMS of the PAST and come to love their servitude to the Beast World Ruler! They will have nothing and be happy just as Klaus Schwab of the WEF stated years ago. Humanists don’t believe this can ever happen BUT IT WILL.





