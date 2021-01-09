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John Locke - Champion Of Liberty - Ep. 12 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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15 views • January 09, 2021
In Episode 12 we start our "Founders & Framers" series with a brief history of John Locke, the champion of personal liberty. Though he never visited the New World (that we know of), his philosophy on liberty, natural law and God became foundational points of reference for the Founding Fathers of America.
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