The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 324 - Vesica Piscis
Darkness Is Falling
Published 15 hours ago

In this video I want to look at JUST ONE of those pagan symbols; the Vesica Piscis hand symbol and sign. This symbol is also known as the Flower Of Life and the “Divine Feminine.” That should tell you what we are dealing with here. This is all about GODDESS WORSHIP! I want to show you WHAT this symbol is and WHAT it means.

This symbol has great occult power for those who know and use it. The Vesica Piscis is the most powerful symbol and CORE in what is called, “Sacred Geometry.” This is because it is the primary or foundational symbol from which all other sacred geometry symbols are derived! Like all occult signs and symbols the Vesica Piscis is used as a good luck charm and spell.


