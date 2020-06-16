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Grain Shortages Come Next in Lockdown 2.0
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155 views • June 16, 2020
Many posters on YouTube have been pointing to the deficit in food production in our land. We currently are using the last of what we produced last year and there looks to be very little to replace these stores.
Things could get ugly soon...
Things could get ugly soon...
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