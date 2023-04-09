Create New Account
The US Is A Constitutional Republic - Not A Democracy
The Kokoda Kid
Published 19 hours ago |

From the Dan Smoot Report, April 18, 1966 - 'A Republic Not a Democracy'.

Howard Smoot, known as Dan Smoot (October 5, 1913 –July 24, 2003), was a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent and a conservative political activist. From 1957 to 1971, he published The Dan Smoot Report, which chronicled alleged communist infiltration in various sectors of the American government and society.

- From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

democracyrepublicconstitutional republicdan smoothoward smoot

