BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2025 Psyop Recap, What’s Ahead for 2026 with Max Igan
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10148 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
332 views • 1 day ago

In today’s New Year’s video, Berwick and Igan talk about everything that happened this year, and what we think lies ahead in 2026, including a MAJOR WORLD DISRUPTION for the first quarter… WAR, FINANCIAL COLLAPSE, CYBER ATTACK, WEATHER BOMBS, NEW VIRUS… all leading to the mainframe fusion and invasion of the biometric and digital body & mind snatchers.

***** Sources for this video *****

https://x.com/i/status/2005871762550985031

https://x.com/i/status/2005874200523985078

https://x.com/i/status/2005195353306411357

https://x.com/i/status/2000273409029091714

https://x.com/i/status/1965983254152097990

http://thecrowhouse.com

Mirrored - Dollar Vigilante

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
jeff berwickmax igan20252026
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Cassie B.
Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Belle Carter
USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

Laura Harris
Maduro&#8217;s dramatic capture: U.S. forces seize Venezuelan leader in controversial operation

Maduro’s dramatic capture: U.S. forces seize Venezuelan leader in controversial operation

Belle Carter
RFK Jr. ends mandatory vaccine reporting for Medicaid and CHIP providers

RFK Jr. ends mandatory vaccine reporting for Medicaid and CHIP providers

Laura Harris
Shadows of the Deep State: How global elites engineered Middle East chaos for control

Shadows of the Deep State: How global elites engineered Middle East chaos for control

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy