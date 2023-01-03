Repent of Western feminist nations' Satanist pastors & witch church members or judgment by poverty

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2022). The characteristic of a nation like Voodoo’s Haiti that conducts witchcraft is that it is extremely poor. The United States is becoming impoverished because its churches are run by pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors and witch church members. The characteristic of a nation that has “post-1960s hippy witchcraft rebellion” in its churches is a nation that has New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” reptilian hybrid elite’s lesbian feminism. It is the trait of the demon spirits in cloned hybrid human-looking avatar bodies that have taken over a society. The Church is the spiritual guardian of the nation, and when that has been replaced by Satan Lucifer’s religious system’s million of churches, and flooded by millions of Satan Lucifer’s fake Christians, and run by Satan Lucifer’s religious system’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempt-receiving” pastors, then that nation no longer has any defense against witchcraft and witches and reptilian hybrid rulers taking over its nation to exterminate the Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “men’s pants cross-dressing” human specie populace. That nation is doomed to dollar crash and poverty. The millions of “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s trousers cross-dressing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income tax stealing” religious Christian hordes are the ones who removed all of God’s spiritual protection by removing the original Bible verses who is Christ the Word of God, and destroyed the Church which is the guardian of the universe, and allowed for the opening of the wormhole portals to bring back the millions of “nuclear war” “COVID biochemical weapon vaccine” “manufactured famine” “human extermination” fallen angel devils and demons from the abyss. These Western feminist nations’ pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are destined for judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies, are so filled with the Jezebel spirit that controls their minds that they think we real Christians are crazy lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac legalist misogynist Bible-literalist Jesus-loyalist bigots, just like they thought Jesus was crazy. There is now more witchcraft in America than there is in Africa or Southeast Asia. The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” feminists, who torture & lesbian rape (peg) & sacrifice & eat 12 million children every year and throw their leftover human meat and bone ashes into the supermarket groceries and fast food restaurant food have taken over all the Western feminist nations’ politician & Hollywood celebrity & court judges & school teachers & church pastors & military leaders & CIA NSA MI6 FBI leaders & police chiefs & idol singers & corporate executives & HR department management & all other positions. Repent of your witchcraft, and kick out all your pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid pastors and witch church members now. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in utter disgust & anger & terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





