Severely malnourished children were brought to Federal High Court in Nigeria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Severely malnourished children were brought before a Federal High Court in Nigeria.
These children were reportedly arrested for protesting against poor governance in the country and were held in detention for 90 days without access to basic necessities like food and water. The heartbreaking scene allegedly moved the judge to tears, prompting them to leave the courtroom.