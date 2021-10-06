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Doctors Warn: This Vaccine Is Dangerous! – Physicians' statements from opposite ends of the globe on the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine
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152 views • October 06, 2021
Whether in Ireland or Tokyo, doctors everywhere are standing up and warning about the consequences of Covid-19 vaccination. In a Kla.TV interview, Dr. Bruns from Ireland and Dr Ohasi from Japan explain their concerns. Their warning: Not the infection itself, but the vaccination poses a significantly higher risk and a greater danger to all people!
✓ www.kla.tv/20078
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✓ www.kla.tv/20078
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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