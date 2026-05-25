Jesus Christ Is God's Gift To People

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5/24/2026
Mark 2:16-17 Jesus Christ God’s Gift To People
Intro: Jesus Christ came to the earth as a man. Both man and God incarnate. He literally walked this earth from His birth to His ascension into heaven. He is coming again to this earth. Why is He going to return? Why was He born here and lived and died and rose again to just do it all over again? No the first time He had a purpose. When He returns it will be totally different. No one is going to put Jesus on a cross again. He was judged by the world, and Now He will judge the world for rejecting Him.