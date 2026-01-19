Klaus Schwab the day before the World Economic Forum begins, warns that society is facing a collapse of truth and trust 🤡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Klaus Schwab issued a new message just one day before the World Economic Forum begins, warning that society is facing a collapse of truth and trust.
He says without truth there is no shared reality, and without trust there is no ability for people to act together.
Schwab is urging the public to place their "trust in global leadership" to tackle major world problems.
There's some inversion right there.
