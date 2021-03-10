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PEOPLE ARE GETTING SICK FROM CHEMTRAILS, AND WIFI 5G EXPOSURE
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126 views • March 10, 2021
10/3/21 EI GJL UNDER THE RADAR UNSAFE FLY REPORT 5 G AIR STALKING 7339.
5G GENOCIDE
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/eefd4ce7-ab70-4ca6-9a5e-8e1b1982aa2d
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE , NPAS BEEN USING THIS WEAPONS SYSTEM AGAINST MY SELF FOR 15 YEARS
https://rumble.com/ve6sld-microwave-harassment-psychotronic-weapons-exposed.html
5G GENOCIDE
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/eefd4ce7-ab70-4ca6-9a5e-8e1b1982aa2d
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE , NPAS BEEN USING THIS WEAPONS SYSTEM AGAINST MY SELF FOR 15 YEARS
https://rumble.com/ve6sld-microwave-harassment-psychotronic-weapons-exposed.html
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