8/11/2022 Sherwood TV: Hope And Health With Drs. Mark & Michele Sherwood

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heckout the Functional Medical Institute clinic here: Functional Medical Institute Follow them at Functional Medical Institute: https://www.facebook.com/fmidr Support Dr. Mark Sherwood's campaign for OK gov at Sherwood2022.com
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