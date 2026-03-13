🎵Oil and Fertilizer Bluegrass

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(Verse 1)
The diesel’s up a dollar since the sun began to rise
There’s a cloud above the Corn Belt, and it isn't in the skies
The urea’s priced like liquid gold, the urea’s running dry
While the ticker on the tractor shows the margin’s gone to die
Yeah, the pumps are locking up and the tankers hit a wall
But there’s a voice from a golden podium standing proud and tall.
(Chorus)
And he’s shouting "Victory!" while the ship is taking water
Selling us the sunshine while he’s leading us to slaughter
The oil is in the rafters and the fields are turning gray
But he says we’re winning bigger than we’ve ever won today
Yeah, he’s claiming it’s a landslide, a beautiful success
While the rest of us are drowning in a fertilizer mess.
(Verse 2)
From the Strait of Hormuz down to the dusty plains
They’re trading in our futures for some geopolitical games
A hundred bucks a barrel and the nitrogen is gone
But the press release is singing like it’s a brand new dawn
He’s tweeting out the wonders of a "Golden Age" in bloom
While the shadow of the ledger fills the farmhouse living room.
(Chorus)
And he’s shouting "Victory!" while the ship is taking water
Selling us the sunshine while he’s leading us to slaughter
The oil is in the rafters and the fields are turning gray
But he says we’re winning bigger than we’ve ever won today
Yeah, he’s claiming it’s a landslide, a beautiful success
While the rest of us are drowning in a fertilizer mess.
(Bridge)
It’s a "Big Beautiful Bill" and a "perfect" kind of price
But we’re the ones who have to pay for the roll of his dice
Delusions in the capital, hunger in the soil
We’re burning up the harvest just to pay for the oil.
(Guitar Solo - Distorted and frantic)
(Outro)
Winning so much...
(Can you feel it?)
Winning so much...
(While the price hits the ceiling)
Yeah, it’s a victory, he says with a grin
While the farmer loses everything just to let him win.
(Fade out with the sound of a sputtering engine)