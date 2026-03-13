🎵Oil and Fertilizer Bluegrass

(Verse 1)

The diesel’s up a dollar since the sun began to rise

There’s a cloud above the Corn Belt, and it isn't in the skies

The urea’s priced like liquid gold, the urea’s running dry

While the ticker on the tractor shows the margin’s gone to die

Yeah, the pumps are locking up and the tankers hit a wall

But there’s a voice from a golden podium standing proud and tall.



(Chorus)

And he’s shouting "Victory!" while the ship is taking water

Selling us the sunshine while he’s leading us to slaughter

The oil is in the rafters and the fields are turning gray

But he says we’re winning bigger than we’ve ever won today

Yeah, he’s claiming it’s a landslide, a beautiful success

While the rest of us are drowning in a fertilizer mess.



(Verse 2)

From the Strait of Hormuz down to the dusty plains

They’re trading in our futures for some geopolitical games

A hundred bucks a barrel and the nitrogen is gone

But the press release is singing like it’s a brand new dawn

He’s tweeting out the wonders of a "Golden Age" in bloom

While the shadow of the ledger fills the farmhouse living room.



(Chorus)

And he’s shouting "Victory!" while the ship is taking water

Selling us the sunshine while he’s leading us to slaughter

The oil is in the rafters and the fields are turning gray

But he says we’re winning bigger than we’ve ever won today

Yeah, he’s claiming it’s a landslide, a beautiful success

While the rest of us are drowning in a fertilizer mess.



(Bridge)

It’s a "Big Beautiful Bill" and a "perfect" kind of price

But we’re the ones who have to pay for the roll of his dice

Delusions in the capital, hunger in the soil

We’re burning up the harvest just to pay for the oil.



(Guitar Solo - Distorted and frantic)



(Outro)

Winning so much...

(Can you feel it?)

Winning so much...

(While the price hits the ceiling)

Yeah, it’s a victory, he says with a grin

While the farmer loses everything just to let him win.

(Fade out with the sound of a sputtering engine)

