David Gates - How much time do we have left Full Interview English

ime Codes: 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - How Close are we to Christ’s Second Coming? 04:45 - What should God’s People be doing at this time? 06:35 - Is it time to escape the cities? Why country Living? 09:37 - Should God’s people be involved in Activism? Social Justice movements? 13:21 - How can we share the Gospel in an increasingly polarised society? 14:57 - Should the Church be encouraging Certain vacc1nes? Is it rendering unto caesar? 19:59 - How can we plan for an uncertain future? Is it time to plant fruit trees or annual crops? 23:40 - End, Thankyou for watching.
